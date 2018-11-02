Fabbri recorded an assist in his season debut Thursday, making an impact in a 5-3 home win over the Golden Knights.

This was Fabbri's first regular-season game since a Feb. 4, 2017 contest against the Maple Leafs. He was eased into the action, receiving only 8:45 of ice time, but the talented winger went plus-2 in the contest. It's hard not to root for the 2014 first-round (21st overall) draft pick, who's been limited to 124 NHL games since his rookie campaign in 2015-16.