Blues' Robby Fabbri: Impactful in return
Fabbri recorded an assist in his season debut Thursday, making an impact in a 5-3 home win over the Golden Knights.
This was Fabbri's first regular-season game since a Feb. 4, 2017 contest against the Maple Leafs. He was eased into the action, receiving only 8:45 of ice time, but the talented winger went plus-2 in the contest. It's hard not to root for the 2014 first-round (21st overall) draft pick, who's been limited to 124 NHL games since his rookie campaign in 2015-16.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.