Fabbri inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Wednesday. He's expected to join the team in Nashville on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if Fabbri will make his season debut against the Predators on Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he gets into a couple of practices before drawing into the lineup. When he plays for St. Louis, it will probably be in a bottom-six capacity. Fabbri had eight goals and 16 points in 44 appearances with Anaheim during the 2025-26 regular season.