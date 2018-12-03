Blues' Robby Fabbri: Lands back on IR
Fabbri (shoulder) once again finds himself on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The oft-injured Fabbri was 15 games into his return from a nearly two year absence due to a knee injury and once again has been placed on IR. The club has yet to announce a timeline for his recovery, but he will be out at least until Sunday's matchup with Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...