Blues' Robby Fabbri: Lands on non-roster IR
Fabbri (groin) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Tuesday,
Fabbri will miss at least the first two games of the season as a result of this IR designation, but fortunately the Blues' schedule is rather thin early on. Given the scoring winger's extensive injury history, the club is likely to take an extremely cautious approach with him.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...