Coach Craig Berube said Fabbri will probably play in Monday's game versus the Rangers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri has missed 11 games since suffering a separated shoulder, but Berube held him out as a healthy scratch Saturday because he liked the chemistry in the lines. The Blues were bullied 6-1 by the Penguins on Saturday, so that chemistry may have folded. It's still tough to tell where Fabbri will re-enter the lineup, but expect it to be on either the second or third line.