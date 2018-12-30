Blues' Robby Fabbri: Likely back in lineup Monday
Coach Craig Berube said Fabbri will probably play in Monday's game versus the Rangers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri has missed 11 games since suffering a separated shoulder, but Berube held him out as a healthy scratch Saturday because he liked the chemistry in the lines. The Blues were bullied 6-1 by the Penguins on Saturday, so that chemistry may have folded. It's still tough to tell where Fabbri will re-enter the lineup, but expect it to be on either the second or third line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...