Blues' Robby Fabbri: Likely scratched Monday
Fabbri is expected to be a healthy scratch for Monday's game versus the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Fabbri returned this season after two ACL surgeries, then he endured a groin injury before separating his shoulder in December. That recipe could mean the Blues are still being cautious with the 22-year-old. Still, Fabbri's production has been unimpressive the last six games with just six shots on goal and one assist. Fabbri's absence will bump Jordan Kyrou up to third-line right wing.
