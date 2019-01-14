Fabbri is expected to be a healthy scratch for Monday's game versus the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Fabbri returned this season after two ACL surgeries, then he endured a groin injury before separating his shoulder in December. That recipe could mean the Blues are still being cautious with the 22-year-old. Still, Fabbri's production has been unimpressive the last six games with just six shots on goal and one assist. Fabbri's absence will bump Jordan Kyrou up to third-line right wing.