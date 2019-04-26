Fabbri scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Fabbri has struggled to find a consistent spot in the lineup this season, having registered only six points in 32 regular-season games. He has appeared in the last four games for the Blues, registering nine hits and seven shots along with the goal, but the winger has not exceeded 10 minutes in any of those games.