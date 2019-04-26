Blues' Robby Fabbri: Makes most of limited time
Fabbri scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their second-round series.
Fabbri has struggled to find a consistent spot in the lineup this season, having registered only six points in 32 regular-season games. He has appeared in the last four games for the Blues, registering nine hits and seven shots along with the goal, but the winger has not exceeded 10 minutes in any of those games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...