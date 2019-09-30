Fabbri made the Blues' 23-man roster and is in line to play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After two torn ACLs, Fabbri may never live up to the expectations he put on himself after racking up 18 goals and 37 points in 72 games as a rookie, but he's determined to find a place in the lineup. Last year, Fabbri showed glimpses of his old self and the Blues were confident enough to plug him in for two Stanley Cup Final games, so now it's a matter of producing. The 23-year-old is expected to begin the year on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Robert Thomas.