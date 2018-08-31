Fabbri has missed over a season and a half due to injury, and the Blues are not counting on the fact that he can play a full season.

Fabbri has been through a lot in his short professional career, including two knee surgeries that sank a considerable amount of his playing time. The Blues are not expecting he will ever get back to what was expected of him before his injuries, and will most likely see himself as a depth forward in the bottom-six. The 22-year-old center is still quite young, but clearly the team believes his injuries have already taken their toll.