Blues' Robby Fabbri: Misses another practice, game
Fabbri (groin) wasn't on the ice Friday ahead of a home game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri's final chance to draw into another preseason game will be Sunday, in D.C. against the Capitals. Unfortunately, the winger's long list of injuries -- including tearing his ACL twice -- is believed to have put him in a physical state where it'll be nearly impossible for him to fully realize his offensive potential as the 2014 first-round (21st overall) draft pick.
