Fabbri (coach's decision) is not in the lineup for Sunday's Game 6 against the Starts, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's unclear why Fabbri was scratched, as he didn't have an injury history coming into the game. There will likely be more information following the game, but as of now, Samuel Blais will enter the lineup on the second line in his stead.

