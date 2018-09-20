Blues' Robby Fabbri: Off ice for precatuionary reasons
Fabbri is dealing with a sore back and is being kept off the ice as a precaution, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The 2014 first-round (21st overall) pick has torn his ACL twice, but really any type of issue with Fabbri is going to be put under the proverbial microscope. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic writes that it's a day-to-day issue for Fabbri, adding that the 22-year-old could see the ice as early as Friday.
