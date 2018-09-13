Blues' Robby Fabbri: Officially removed from IR
Fabbri has been officially taken off injured reserve ahead of training camp.
Fabbri hasn't played since Feb. 4, 2017 due to knee issues, but he may finally be healthy enough to return to the lineup. No doubt the club is going to be cautious with the center and ease him back up to speed during the preseason. If he can stay healthy, the 2014 first-round pick has the skills to challenge for the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds.
