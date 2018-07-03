Blues' Robby Fabbri: Re-signs for one year
Fabbri agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract with the Blues.
Fabbri hasn't played in a game since February of 2017, suffering multiple ACL tears since then. However, he had previously showed some promise, so the Blues will bring the 22-year-old back on a one-year deal to see if the upside is still there. Considering the severity of his injuries, it's unclear if Fabbri will be as effective as he once was, though the good news for him is that he's expected to be fully healthy ahead of training camp.
