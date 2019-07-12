Fabbri inked a one-year, $900,000 contract with St. Louis on Friday.

Fabbri's career has been plagued by injuries, but he's evidently shown the organization enough over the past three campaigns to warrant another contract. The winger saw action in 32 games this season, in which he tallied two goals, four assists and 43 shots on net while averaging 12:39 of ice time. Fabbri is far from guaranteed a regular spot in the lineup in 2019-20 and could find himself watching from the press box periodically.