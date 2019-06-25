Blues' Robby Fabbri: Receives QO
Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-DispatchFabbri was issued a qualifying offer from the Blues on Tuesday, kdkd reports.
As part of the deal, Fabbri will earn $925,000 as base salary at both the NHL and AHL level. The 23-year-old produced just six points last season in 32 NHL games. Fabbri will still face an uphill battle to crack the lineup on a nightly basis with the Blues, considering the emergence of young forwards such as Samuel Blais and Robert Thomas.
