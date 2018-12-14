Blues' Robby Fabbri: Resumes skating
Fabbri (shoulder) participated in Friday's morning skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri suffered a separated shoulder Dec. 1 and was originally expected to be reevaluated after Christmas. The 22-year-old returned this season after tearing his ACL twice and felt the lingering effects when he endured a groin injury to begin the season. It's appears to be good news that the 2014 first-round pick has began skating again, but there's no reason to think the Blues would shorten Fabbri's recovery time given his oft-injured history.
