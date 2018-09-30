Fabbri (groin) didn't participate in morning skate and won't suit up for Sunday's preseason finale versus the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Due to Fabbri's extensive injury history, the odds of him suiting up for Thursday's season opener against the Jets are getting increasingly slim. The Blues have seen enough promise from prospects Jordan Kyrou, Samuel Blais and Robert Thomas to be comfortable resting Fabbri until he's fully healthy.