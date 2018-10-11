Blues' Robby Fabbri: Skates Thursday morning
Fabbri (groin) participated in Thursday's morning skate ahead of a home game against the Flames, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It's a good sign that Fabbri is getting back in the swing of things, but the Blues surely won't rush him. Coach Mike Yeo has reiterated that Fabbri's knee is healthy, but he's been putting additional stress on other muscles in the process which led to the groin injury. Therefore, getting him to full strength is the top priority before he gets back into game action.
