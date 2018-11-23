Blues' Robby Fabbri: Struggling to post points
Fabbri is pointless and has fired nine shots on goal in the last seven games.
Fabbri recorded a goal and an assist in the first three games after returning from a lengthy absence due to two torn ACLs. Since then, the 22-year-old has been cold despite consistent time on the power play and a recent promotion to the top six. Fabbri's not alone however, since the team as a whole has failed to produce offense lately. He'll look to reverse the trend Friday against Nashville.
