Fabbri is considered day-to-day after sustaining a Grade 1 groin strain.

It's another tough break for the oft-injured Fabbri -- who is still working his way back to full fitness due to knee injuries that kept him out for all of 2017-18. When healthy, the winger has performed well including a 37-point rookie campaign back in 2015-16. Fantasy owners looking for a high risk, high reward potential draft steal need look no further than the Ontario native.