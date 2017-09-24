Fabbri re-injured his surgically-repaired knee during training camp and will be sidelined for the next 10 days before being re-evaluated.

The Blues have already been crushed by injuries to Alex Steen (hand), Jay Bouwmeester (ankle), and Patrik Berglund (shoulder), so the news about Fabbri is the last thing the team and its fans want to hear. The 2014 first-round pick was only able to play 51 games last season due to a torn ACL, but managed to record 29 points. Fabbri is supremely talented and a pleasure to watch, so you can only hope that everything is okay when he's re-evaluated in 10 days time.