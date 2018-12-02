Blues' Robby Fabbri: Suffers shoulder injury
Fabbri won't return to Saturday's matchup against Arizona due to an apparent shoulder injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Injury issues have unfortunately defined the 2014 first-rounder's career up to this point. Further updates on Fabbri's condition should surface soon, but another extended absence could be on the table.
