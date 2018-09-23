Fabbri (hip/back) will play in Sunday's preseason contest in Columbus, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

This is great news for Fabbri and the Blues. The 22-year-old hasn't played since February of 2017 after tearing his ACL and eventually re-injuring his knee, knocking him out for the entire 2017-18 campaign. St. Louis is likely going to ease him back into action pretty slowly, but this is an encouraging sign for the former first round pick.