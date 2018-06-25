Fabbri was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's been a rough road for Fabbri, as he tore his ACL in February of 2017 and again in September of the same year. The second injury kept Fabbri from suiting up for the entire 2017-18 season, and the Blues are proceeding with caution now. Fabbri looked like he could propel himself to a top-six role after accruing 11 goals and 29 points in 51 games during 2016-17, but two knee surgeries will hinder his chances of reaching that level again. The Blues likely won't bet on a full recovery either. Therefore, once Fabbri's ready, he will need to be ready to compete with incoming free agents and an assortment of Blues prospects for a middle-six role.