Fabbri will suit up for Saturday's road game versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fabbri has been a healthy scratch for 10 straight games, and coach Craig Berube has been hesitant to change up the lineup with the Blues on an eight-game win streak. However, Alex Steen is headed back to St. Louis for the birth of his child, opening up a spot in the lineup for the 23-year-old. Fabbri will slot into Steen's spot on the second line with Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz.