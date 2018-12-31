Fabbri will be in action versus the Rangers on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri was serving as a healthy scratch following his activation off injured reserve, but will rejoin the lineup in a fourth-line role against New York. The oft-injured winger missed the previous 11 games and has seen action in a mere 15 outings this year. Unless he can secure regular minutes, the 22-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.