Blues' Robby Fabbri: Will play Monday
Fabbri will be in action versus the Rangers on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri was serving as a healthy scratch following his activation off injured reserve, but will rejoin the lineup in a fourth-line role against New York. The oft-injured winger missed the previous 11 games and has seen action in a mere 15 outings this year. Unless he can secure regular minutes, the 22-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...