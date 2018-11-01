Fabbri will make his long-awaited return to the lineup versus Vegas on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After nearly 21 months lost to injury, Fabbri will finally suit up in an NHL game Thursday. A highly-touted prospect coming out of OHL, the center was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and looked poised to live up to expectations after a 37-point rookie campaign. Whether the 22-year-old can return to being an offensive powerhouse following such an extended absence remains to be seen.