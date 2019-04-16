Blues' Robby Fabbri: Will suit up Tuesday
Fabbri will play on the fourth line during Tuesday's Game 3 matchup versus the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Fabbri was a stud in the playoffs during his rookie season, racking up 15 points in 20 games. However, that was three years and two ACL surgeries ago, and Fabbri has struggled to stay in the lineup lately, posting six points in 32 games during the regular season. The 23-year-old will get another shot with the fourth line, which has an occasional scoring touch featuring Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Steen,
