Fabbri (shoulder) will accompany the Blues on a three-game road trip to Western Canada, starting with Tuesday's meeting with the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Fabbri will play before the trip ends in Vancouver on Thursday, but the tough-luck winger reportedly rejoined his teammates for a group practice Friday to clear a major hurdle in his recovery. Fabbri's only drawn into 138 games since the Blues took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft.