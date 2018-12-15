Blues' Robby Fabbri: Will travel with team
Fabbri (shoulder) will accompany the Blues on a three-game road trip to Western Canada, starting with Tuesday's meeting with the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean that Fabbri will play before the trip ends in Vancouver on Thursday, but the tough-luck winger reportedly rejoined his teammates for a group practice Friday to clear a major hurdle in his recovery. Fabbri's only drawn into 138 games since the Blues took him 21st overall in the 2014 draft.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...