Fabbri (shoulder) is healthy enough to play versus the Sabres on Thursday, but won't be activated off injured reserve in order to preserve the same lineup utilized before the Christmas break, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fabbri will miss a 10th consecutive game due to his shoulder injury. The oft-injured winger has struggled to stay healthy, which has set back his development as a blue chip prospect after being taken 21st overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. If the Blues struggle against Buffalo, coach Craig Berube will be more likely to reinsert Fabbri into the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh.