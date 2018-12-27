Blues' Robby Fabbri: Won't play Thursday
Fabbri (shoulder) is healthy enough to play versus the Sabres on Thursday, but won't be activated off injured reserve in order to preserve the same lineup utilized before the Christmas break, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fabbri will miss a 10th consecutive game due to his shoulder injury. The oft-injured winger has struggled to stay healthy, which has set back his development as a blue chip prospect after being taken 21st overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. If the Blues struggle against Buffalo, coach Craig Berube will be more likely to reinsert Fabbri into the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...