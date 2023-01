Bortuzzo (lower body) was taken off the injured reserve list Thursday.

Bortuzzo hasn't played since Jan. 7 because of the injury. He has a goal, 49 hits and 29 blocks in 30 contests while averaging 12:01 of ice time this season. Although Bortuzzo's now available, he might serve as a healthy scratch Thursday versus Arizona, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.