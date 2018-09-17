Bortuzzo is actually dealing with lower-body soreness, not an upper-body injury, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports in a correction of a previous report of his.

Considering that Bortuzzo suffered an MCL strain late last season, the fact this is actually a lower-body issue is concerning. That being said, if it is just soreness, it doesn't sound too serious, and the 29-year-old should be fine in short order.