Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Added to injured reserve
Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The rugged defenseman will miss at least one game while he virtually resides on injured reserve. Now, the Blues are free to call up a reinforcement option from the minors, which we figure will be necessary given that five other St. Louis skaters are currently injured.
