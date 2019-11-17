Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Assist for first point in 2019-20
Bortuzzo collected an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Bortuzzo entered the lineup in place of Carl Gunnarsson in the second game of a back-to-back. The 30-year-old made an impact in his first game since Oct. 27, earning his first point of the year with the secondary helper on Vince Dunn's goal. Bortuzzo will likely be a healthy scratch more often than not -- he's added only 14 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in eight appearances while averaging a career-low 12:01 per game entering Saturday's contest.
