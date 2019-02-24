Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Back in action Sunday
Bortuzzo will suit up in Sunday's road contest against the Wild.
The 29-year-old was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 2-1 win against Boston, and will replace Chris Butler in the lineup. Bortuzzo hasn't been a great fantasy asset this campaign, racking up nine points in 39 games for the Blues.
