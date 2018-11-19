Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Begins skating
Bortuzzo (lower body) has started skating and is making steps toward returning to action.
Considering the team was unwilling to speculate on a specific timeline -- combined with the fact he is just getting back on the ice -- it's pretty safe to assume Bortuzzo remains week-to-week at this point. In his five outings this season, the defenseman saw just over 12 minutes of ice time per game and likely will be utilized sparingly even once activated off injured reserve.
