Bortuzzo suffered a broken orbital bone in Game 2 against Colorado, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Bortuzzo took an elbow to the face from Tyson Jost in Game 2 and never returned to the series. The 32-year-old blueliner will have the offseason to recover and should be back in time for training camp. He finished the regular season with five points in 40 games.