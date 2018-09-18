Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Clean MRI, return date still pushed back
Bortuzzo (lower body) underwent an MRI that came back clean, but he will miss at least the first two preseason contests, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Thunder Bay, Ontario product is believed to be dealing with lower-body soreness. Bortuzzo recording 13 points in 72 games last season qualified as a career high, which didn't lend much to fantasy games, though he did have 121 hits and 108 blocked shots to make life easier for the Blues goalies. Expect more of the same this year.
