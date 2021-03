Bortuzzo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Bortuzzo entered Saturday with no points in 14 appearances this season. In addition to the assist, he also has 14 shots on goal, 20 hits, 19 blocked shots and eight PIM. The 31-year-old defenseman will likely continue to play until Colton Parayko (back) is able to return.