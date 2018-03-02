Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Could play Saturday
Per head coach Mike Yeo, Bortuzzo "did more" at practice Friday and could return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Stars, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bortuzzo's impending return to action will bolster St. Louis' third pairing, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled one goal and eight points in 55 games this campaign. The Blues should release another update on the 2007 third-round pick's status ahead of puck drop Saturday afternoon.
