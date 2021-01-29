Bortuzzo (upper body) won't be available versus Anaheim on Saturday but hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bortuzzo has already been sidelined for the team's previous five contests and will be unavailable for at least one more. Once fully fit, the blueliner should be in the mix for a spot on the blueliner though he will likely be limited to a third pairing. Once Bortuzzo does return to action, it will likely be in favor of Vince Dunn or Niko Mikkola.