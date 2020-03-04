Bortuzzo posted six hits, a blocked shot and two PIM across 12:51 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Bortuzzo has struggled to crack the lineup lately, serving as a healthy scratch in four of the last six games. The brawny blueliner was called upon for this cross-conference clash, though, and he delivered physicality as he normally does. His fantasy value is negligible, but Bortuzzo gives St. Louis flexibility on the blue line when injuries pop up.