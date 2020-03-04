Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Delivers six hits in win
Bortuzzo posted six hits, a blocked shot and two PIM across 12:51 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Bortuzzo has struggled to crack the lineup lately, serving as a healthy scratch in four of the last six games. The brawny blueliner was called upon for this cross-conference clash, though, and he delivered physicality as he normally does. His fantasy value is negligible, but Bortuzzo gives St. Louis flexibility on the blue line when injuries pop up.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Pockets helper•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Points in consecutive games•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Provides spark with unlikely goal•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Makes rare appearance on scoresheet•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Eligible to return•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Faces four-game ban•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.