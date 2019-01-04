Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Dishes helper, punches Thursday
Bortuzzo registered an assist, five PIM's and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.
Bortuzzo picked up his fifth point of the season before throwing down with the hated Tom Wilson in the second period. With little offensive production or peripheral stats to his credit, the 29-year-old is more valuable to the Blues for his veteran presence than most fantasy owners.
