Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Doesn't suit up Saturday
Bortuzzo was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Bortuzzo was a stud in the season opener, blocking four shots and making multiple impressive defensive plays. He'll be in this healthy scratch limbo with Carl Gunnarsson often, as the Blues will likely mix up their defensive pairings based on matchups. Bortuzzo could find the short end of the stick more, though, since their right-handed blueliners are stacked with Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk.
