Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Eligible to return
Bortuzzo has served his one-game suspension and will be eligible to make his season debut Saturday against Chicago.
Bortuzzo's return to action will bolster St. Louis' depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as his lack of offensive ability keeps him off the radar in most formats.
