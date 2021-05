Bortuzzo (upper body) exited Wednesday's contest in the second period, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bortuzzo appeared to get hit in the face with an elbow from Avalanche forward Tyson Jost. The 32-year-old Bortuzzo had four hits in 9:56 of ice time prior to the injury. The veteran defenseman battled an upper-body injury earlier in the season that cost him 10 games. More on his status should be available prior to Friday's Game 3 in St. Louis.