Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Faces four-game ban
Bortuzzo was handed a four-game suspension for his cross-check on Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) during Saturday's loss to the Predators.
Bortuzzo likely would've been handed a suspension either way, but it became a near guarantee when Arvidsson's 4-to-6 week recovery timeline was revealed. Since he's often a healthy scratch in favor of Carl Gunnarsson anyway, Bortuzzo's absence shouldn't affect the Blues' defensive plans too much. Bortuzzo's eligible to return Dec. 2 against the Blackhawks.
