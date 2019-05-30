Bortuzzo scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Boston.

Bortuzzo was able to put one past the netminder for the second time this postseason. With his two playoff tallies, the blueliner matched his regular-season goal total. Not exactly an offensive stud, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native appears to be hitting his stride in the Stanley Cup Finals and could be a decent low-cost fantasy option heading into Game 3 on Saturday.