Bortuzzo has been fined the maximum allowable under the CBA for his cross-check of the Bruins' Jordan Szwarz.

Bortuzzo has avoided a suspension for the hit, but the maximum fine is the next step from it. Additional infractions in the future could result in a ban for a few games, but he will be ready to roll for Friday's matchup against the Canucks.

